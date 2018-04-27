Pak Boy Repatriated

Jammu—A 12-year-old boy from Pakistan-administered Kashmir, who had inadvertently entered Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, has been repatriated, police said.

The boy was detained by Army personnel guarding the Line of Control (LoC) in Balakote sector in Poonch on April 22.

"Mohmmad Zahid, who had inadvertently crossed LoC to Balakote sector has been handed over to Pakistan authorities by the Indian Army and J&K Police yesterday", SSP, Poonch, Rajiv Panday said today.

Describing it as a goodwill gesture, he said humanity has no border.