Over 2.50 Lakh Pension Cases Pending

Jammu—The Jammu and Kashmir government Wednesday said that over 2.50 lakh pension cases, with respect to old age, specially-abled persons and widows, are pending under the National Social Assistance Programme (NSAP) and Integrated Social Security Scheme (ISSS).

In a written reply to a question by BJP MLA Jewan Lal in the Legislative Assembly, Social Welfare Minister Sajad Gani Lone said while 1,53,699 cases are pending under ISSS, 1,00,287 cases are pending under NSAP.

However, to deal with the pendency, the minister said the proposal to sanction 40,000 new cases in the first instance is under the consideration of the finance department.

"While 56,891 cases are pending under NSAP in the Kashmir division, 43396 of such cases are pending in the Jammu division.

"Similarly, there is a pendency of 89,182 cases under ISSS in the Kashmir division and 64,517 cases in the Jammu region," Lone said.

Also, where Kupwara (9,891) leads the list of most pending cases under NSAP, Srinagar (27,661) headed the list of pendency in the state under ISSS, he added.