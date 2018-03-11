Over 20 Lakh Children Given Pulse Polio Drops Across J&K

Jammu—Over 20 lakh children below the age of five years were administered pulse polio drops at 11,527 booths across Jammu and Kashmir, officials said Sunday.

A total of 20,17,178 children were covered under the second round of the Intensified Pulse Police Immunization (IPPI) programme, an official spokesman said today.

He said Health Minister Bali Bhagat kick-started the drive from the Government Hospital, Gandhi Nagar, here by administering polio drops to children this morning.

In the first phase on January 28, polio drops were administered to 19,68,183 children across the state.

The minister reiterated the commitment of the health department in keeping the state polio-free. "Although there are no cases of polio in the state since 2010, the efforts for eradication need to be sustained in view of risk from neighbouring countries," he said.