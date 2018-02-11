Outside House, speaker again calls Rohingyas security threat

Jammu—Hours after ex­punging his remarks blam­ing Rohingyas for the attack on army camp inside legisla­tive assembly, the Speaker of the House Kavinder Gupta on Saturday called the refu­gee as a security threat.

“I have said this before that Bangladeshi and Rohingiyas are putting up close to the army camp. Our opponents say as per Article 370 no one should come from outside the state. This is a security threat for us. Many of cases have sur­faced that they have even got Adhar, ration cards here and if you go through police re­cords they are involved in sex rackets and drugs,” Gupta told reporters. “Keeping in view these circumstances, the nee­dle of suspicion is on them,” he according to GNS said.

Asked about the future course of action on these refu­gees, the Speaker said: “Secu­rity threat must be addressed.”

The government, he said, has already made a statement calling for action against these refugees. “Who settled them and government have to defi­nitely think about it. In the coming time these people will become a security threat for us,” he added. (GNS)