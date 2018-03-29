 Opposition dares BJP to abrogate Art 370, face consequences

Srinagar—Reacting over the statement about Article 370 made by State Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the opposition mainstream political parties on Wednesday said that let BJP abrogate Article 370 if they have guts to face its consequences.

The opposition also said that the BJP cannot abrogate the Ar­ticle 370 even if it has the full ma­jority in the Parliament.

Senior National Conference leader Ali Mohammad Sagar on Wednesday told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that the Govern­ment of India is befooling people with realizing that the people of Kashmir are very mature and wise.

“BJP has been repeatedly say­ing that they will abrogate Arti­cle 370 and if they have guts, they should and face the consequenc­es,” says Sagar.

He adds that it was high time for the present regime to win the hearts of people, but they are re­peatedly making controversial statements.

“It is high time for the govern­ment of India to talk to all the stakeholders. They should first talk to those (Hurriyat) who are very upset with India and then they should talk to those boys who are picking up arms and later should talk to mainstream politicians,” Sagar Said.

Pertinently, BJP General Sec­retary (Organization) Ashok Koul on Wednesday had said that the Article 370 will be abrogated. “The statement by the minister in parliament is for the time be­ing only and for the larger inter­est. Abrogation of Article 370 is one of the basic goals of our par­ty,” he had stated.

While terming the BJP’s as­sertions that it was committed to eventual abrogation of the Article 370 and was only holding back temporarily for the time being, CPI (M) leader and MLA Kulgam Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami said that Article 370 is in the basic structure of Indian Constitution and even if the BJP has full ma­jority in the Parliament, it can’t abrogate it. He said that the Jam­mu and Kashmir acceded to India under the guarantees provided by the Constitution of India.

“It is the Constituent Assem­bly which incorporated Article 370 in the Constitution providing a constitutional basis for the rela­tionship of J&K with the Union. Autonomy has been provided to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution of India and forms the core of the re­lationship between the state and the Centre,” He said.

Talking to Kashmir News Ser­vice (KNS), Chairman PDF and MLA Khansahib Hakeem Mo­hammad Yaseen said that they are betraying people and their agenda is to abrogate Article 370.

He adds that if the BJP will ab­rogate it, they will have to face its consequences.

When Kashmir News Service contacted BJP General Secretary (Organization) Ashok Koul, he said that they have been saying since the beginning that they will abrogate Article 370.

“We are focusing on the cur­rent situation and are deter­mined to improve the situation and will then abrogate Article 370,” Koul said.

He adds that the Article should be debated without any bias and people should know its merits and demerits.

“Once people will realize its abrogation has all the merits, they will then automatically want it to be abrogated. (KNS)