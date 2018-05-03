OP Shaw visits Hyderpora, requests Geelani to hold dialogue with New Delhi

Srinagar—Under track 2 diplomacy, Centre for Peace and Progress Chairman and renowned Indian civil society member OP Shaw met Hurri­yat hawk Syed Ali Geelani at his Hyderpora based residence here in Kashmir capital Sri­nagar on Wednesday.

“It was a fruitful meeting and we exchanged our ideas with regard to Kashmir with each other. I told him about the out­come of my recent visit to Paki­stan where I addressed different conference in Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad between March 4 to 23,” Shaw told news agency CNS after coming out from the residence of Syed Ali Geelani.

Shaw said he was pained to listen from Geelani Sahab that political workers are being ha­rassed inside jails. “I immedi­ately brought the matter into the notice of police. I in fact told Geelani Sahab that he will raise the issue with the Ministry of Home Affairs. Everyone is equal before law and nobody should be harassed on the one or the other pretext,” Shaw said.

“Geelani Sahab complained that some political workers are still languishing in jails given the fact they have spent their required period there. I will raise the issue with concerned quarters and hopefully the case of those Kashmiri prisoners who deserve freedom will be re­viewed,” he said.

OP Shaw said that the main ob­jective of his visit was to persuade Geelani to start a dialogue with Government of India. “I told Gee­lani Sahab that solution to every problem lies in dialogue to which he responded that nothing posi­tive ever came up after they en­tered into talks with New Delhi.”

Shaw said that it was a lengthy meeting that lasted for about 2 hours. “I am leaving for New Del­hi and will visit Kashmir again to hold meetings with Hurriyat lead­ers,” he said.

Responding to a question, OP Shaw said that he requested Gee­lani to start a dialogue as gun is not a solution to this long pend­ing issue. (CNS)