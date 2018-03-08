One More Soldier Ends Life

Srinagar—In yet another incident, an army man committed suicide by shooting self with his service rifle in Warnow area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Thursday, police said.

“Sepoy Shankar Singh Shikavat (30), of 18 Rashtriya Rifles today morning shoots himself at army camp in Warnow while he was on duty,” a police officer said, adding that the soldier suffered serious injuries in the incident.

Following the gunshot, the colleagues rushed towards the soldier and found him in a pool of blood, he said, adding that the soldier was immediately taken to nearby military hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

After conducting the post-mortem in the Hospital, the body will be flown to his native place in Prithvpura, Rajasthan, he said.

It could not be immediately known why the soldier took this extreme step, he said.

Meanwhile, the officer said that a case has been registered and further investigations have been taken up.