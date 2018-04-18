One day programme on GATE & IES Examinations held at IUST

The programme was organized by the Career Counselling & Placement Cell of IUST.
Awantipora—A one-day career counselling session on “Career Options after completing the degree/course” was held on Tuesday 17th of April 2018 at Islamic University of Science and Technology, Awantipora. The programme was organized by the Career Counselling & Placement Cell of IUST. The session was chaired by Prof. A. H. Moon, Dean School of Technology. Prof. Moonhighlighted the policy of the IUST to have high number of people qualifying national level examinations like GATE in the coming years. He conveyed the desire of Prof. Mushtaq A. Siddiqi, Hon’ble Vice Chancellor to prepare a proper roadmap for getting the desired results and appreciated the students of IUST for cracking the GATE Exam.
On this occasion Mr. A. S. Pandit (IES), Assistant Director, Urban and Planning who was the Resource Person, delivered the keynote address. He dealt at length about the strategy to be adopted in qualifying and scoring high in engineering competitive exams like GATE and IES. He emphasized the importance of GATE in getting placements inthe top level central public-sector undertakings like NTPC, Power Grid, Indian Oil etc.
