Omar voices concern over low literacy rates, poor results by Govt schools

"Even schools having adequate infrastructure have failed to perform in the exami­nations conducted by the board of school education and universities."

Jammu—Leader of the op­position in the assembly and former chief minister Omar Abdullah here on Tuesday voiced serious concerns over the low liter­acy rates in some districts and dismal.

Taking part in the debate on the mo­tion of grants on education sector, Omar said "I didn't respond to the budget and demand for grants of any other department but I took the opportunity to speak on the motion of grants for ed­ucation department keep­ing in view the importance of education vis-à-vis the future of youth".

Omar claimed that presently he represents Beerwah constituency of Budgam district and re­gretted the second lowest rate of literacy is in Bud­gam district as per the government figures indi­cated in response to a cut motion in the assembly.

Saying that Budgam lies close to Srinagar city and the district having second lowest literacy rate is a matter of concern and deserves immediate attention of the education minister. He also raised questions on the perfor­mance of the government run schools and said even schools having adequate infrastructure have failed to perform in the exami­nations conducted by the board of school education and universities.  

