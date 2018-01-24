Omar voices concern over low literacy rates, poor results by Govt schools

"Even schools having adequate infrastructure have failed to perform in the examinations conducted by the board of school education and universities."
Jammu—Leader of the opposition in the assembly and former chief minister Omar Abdullah here on Tuesday voiced serious concerns over the low literacy rates in some districts and dismal.
Taking part in the debate on the motion of grants on education sector, Omar said "I didn't respond to the budget and demand for grants of any other department but I took the opportunity to speak on the motion of grants for education department keeping in view the importance of education vis-à-vis the future of youth".
Omar claimed that presently he represents Beerwah constituency of Budgam district and regretted the second lowest rate of literacy is in Budgam district as per the government figures indicated in response to a cut motion in the assembly.
Saying that Budgam lies close to Srinagar city and the district having second lowest literacy rate is a matter of concern and deserves immediate attention of the education minister. He also raised questions on the performance of the government run schools and said even schools having adequate infrastructure have failed to perform in the examinations conducted by the board of school education and universities.
