Omar Targets Mehbooba

“It’s amazing how @MehboobaMufti has accepted her irrelevance in Kashmir today. More than 24 hours after 3 fierce encounters & numerous deaths she still hasn’t arrived back in Srinagar”.
Srinagar—Launching a scathing attack on chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, opposition leader Omar Abdullah on Monday said “she has accepted her irrelevance today” by not being in region’s summer capital Srinagar despite prevailing tense situation.
Taking to social networking site Twitter, Omar wrote: “It’s amazing how @MehboobaMufti has accepted her irrelevance in Kashmir today. More than 24 hours after 3 fierce encounters & numerous deaths she still hasn’t arrived back in Srinagar”.
In another tweet, Omar wrote: "In fact Gov Vohra arrived in Srinagar first thing in the morning while @MehboobaMufti was happily ensconced in her plush Delhi bungalow".
