Omar Seeks Explanation From GoI

Srinagar: Former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday said the government of India must explain the basis of a Jammu and Kashmir minister's statement about "China adopting Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) outfit".

Reacting to PWD Minister Naeem Akhtar's comments, Abdullah tweeted: "China has adopted JeM, a terrorist organisation operating in J&K. This assertion from (Chief Minister)Mehbooba Mufti's closest confidant cannot be dismissed as wild ramblings. The government of India needs to explain the basis of this statement."

The senior PDP leader and PWD Minister Naeem Akhtar had said in an interview to the Indian Express newspaper that the consistent vetoing by China to have Jaish chief Azhar Masood designated as a terrorist was linked to the situation in Kashmir.

"Kashmir issue isn't limited to the fight between India and Pakistan now. There is another major factor involved.

It isn't Pakistan alone, it is China too. General (Bipin Rawat) said that the Army is ready to fight on both fronts. But there aren't two fronts anymore.

"Now it is one single front, circling around. From Bhutan to Arunachal Pradesh, Ladakh, Valley to Jammu, Sri Lanka and Maldives, it is all one front. Pakistan and China aren't separate," Akhtar said.