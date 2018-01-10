Omar Questions Sharma's 'Actual' Role

Jammu—Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister and National Conference working president Omar Abdullah on Tuesday questioned the "actual role" of Dineshwar Sharma, appointed by the Centre as the interlocutor for Jammu and Kashmir.

Addressing in the state assembly, Omar said that there was no clarity in Sharma's mandate.

"We do not know what Dineshwar Sharma's role is? Is he is a spokesman, an interlocutor or a special representative? Is there a time frame or will he be here indefinitely?" he asked.

He further said that the job of the representative should be to discuss major issues with actual stakeholders, but as said, he is not clear with his mandate.

Attacking the Jammu and Kashmir Government, Omar said terrorism had increased in the state under the leadership of Mehbooba Mufti.

"You blamed me of creating one Burhan Wani; how many Burhans have you created in last one-and-a-half years? You (the Jammu and Kashmir Government) told me I was responsible for giving birth to Burhan Wani. But did you for once think that as to how many Burhan Wanis you have given birth to in these one-and-a-half years? If I am responsible for one, how many are you responsible for? You should think about it," he added.

Omar said that the criticism by Governor NN Vohra conclusively proved that the PDP-BJP government led by Mehbooba Mufti had failed on “all fronts.”

The National Conference leader was referring to Governor Vohra’s statement during a commemoration function on Monday in honour of late Chief Minister Mufti Muhammad Sayeed.

Vohra had said that the “state faces many problems, some of our own doing and some of others’ contributions” adding that the Jammu and Kashmir government must improve its performance.

“We don’t seem to be excessively bothered about the issues faced by the public. J&K is confronting the problems of varied nature, some are our own making, some beyond our control,” he said, adding that these “so-called domestic and the non-domestic factors created an environment which pulls us back.”

Only Modi Can To Initiate Talks With Pak: Dr Farooq

Pushing yet again for a dialogue with Pakistan, National Conference Chief welcomed Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti's recent assertion on talks between India and Pakistan.

Abdullah on Tuesday told the media that he feels only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can initiate talks with Pakistan.

“I congratulate Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister for realizing that till we have talks with Pakistan, militancy will not end. I feel that Modi ji has the courage to initiate this and take it to the logical end,” Abdullah.

Earlier, CM Mehbooba Mufti called both India and Pakistan to resolve their issues.

Addressing a rally in Anantnag, Mufti said, "I appeal to Pakistan and our country's head to get the people of Kashmir out of this situation. I urge them to hold a dialogue and befriend each other."

This is not the first time NC Chief Farooq Abdullah has advocated talks between India and Pakistan. He has made several statements in the past which have been the focal points of several controversies.

Abdullah had come under fire for his ‘PaK belongs to Pakistan’ comment and for suggesting that the Centre-appointed interlocutor to solve the Kashmir issue, DIneshwar Sharma, should hold talks with Pakistan as well.