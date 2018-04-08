Omar nominated for social media award

Srinagar—Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Saturday said he was thrilled to be nominated for Outlook Social Media Award (OSM) in politician of year category which is managed by one of the leading news magazine Outlook.

Expressing his excitement on social networking site Twitter Omar wrote: “It’s not the winning or losing that matters, the thrill is in just being nominated. (Gotta say this since I never win these things…”

OSM on its website has described Omar as: “Formerly, the youngest Chief Minister of J&K, and currently, MLA from Beerwah, Budgam – the Gateway to Gulmarg, Omar has always been one of the strongest voices drawing the Centre’s attention to Kashmir. The fervour and gumption with which he addresses the Legislative Assembly are also evident in each Tweet on his Timeline”.