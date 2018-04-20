Omar Dubs UK Row As ‘Tamasha’ 

Srinagar—Former chief minister Omar Abdullah on Friday dubbed the confrontation with some Kashmiri-Americans as “tamasha”, saying he had a great session at the University of California, Berkeley (UC Berkeley).

In the video, some Kashmiri-Americans could be seen confronting Abdullah as he was leaving after making his speech. The protesters threatened of taking him to the International Criminal Court and accused him of playing “dirty politics”.

A woman protester called Omar and his father Farooq Abdullah as " war criminal", stating that they would take him to the International Court of Justice.

However, Omar, who is the working president of Jammu and Kashmir’s oldest political party National Conference, said that out of over 150 audience, four hecklers waited till the end of the event to make “YouTube videos.”

“I had a great session at @UCBerkeley & don’t let anyone tell you otherwise. FOUR hecklers (in an audience of 150+) who waited till the event concluded to make YouTube videos of themselves can’t take away from an excellent Q&A session there,” Omar tweeted while sharing the pictures of the event.