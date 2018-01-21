Omar bats for talks between Indo-Pak national security advisors

Jammu: Former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah today strong­ly batted for talks between the national security advi­sors of India and Pakistan to end ceasefire violations.

He was reacting to the cease­fire violations by Pakistan along International Border in Jammu in which five people, including three civilians and two BSF personnel, were killed and 28 others injured in the past two days.

"I hope that our NSA (Ajit Doval) can pick up the phone and talk to his counterpart (re­tired Lt Gen. Nasser Khan Jan­jua) in Pakistan to put an end to ceasefire violations," he told reporters here.

"The ceasefire must hold. The shelling and violence on the In­ternational Border and the Line of Control must end, and then hopefully India and Pakistan can take step towardsnormalis­ing, what is otherwise an abnor­mal relationship," he said.

Omar also took a dig on the "secret talks" between the NSAs of India and Pakistan in Thai­land in view of the ceasefire violations.

“We are told that our NSA had secret talks with the NSA of Pak­istan in Bangkok. What are those talks about, if we cannot even maintain a ceasefire on the bor­der. What are we talkingabout.

Ultimately talks have to be aboutsomething , he said. "There is a regular breakdown of ceasefire. This is something that Delhi and Islamabad need to sort out," he said.

The National Conference has always maintained that vio­lence is not the solution to the problems of Jammu and Kash­mir and the two countries need to talk each other, he said.