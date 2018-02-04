Officer Among 4 Indian Soldiers Killed In LoC Firing

Schools closed in Rajouri, 2 civilians killed in Indian firing: Pakistan
Jammu—An Army officer and three soldiers were killed and four people, including two teenagers, injured Sunday as armies of India and Pakistan exchanged heavy shelling along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.
"Pakistani forces opened unprovoked heavy firing and shelling along the LoC in Bhimbher Gali sector of Rajouri district this evening forcing Indian troops to retaliate," senior Army officials told PTI.
In the heavy shelling, three soldiers were killed, they said, adding an officer, who was injured in the shelling, later succumbed to his injuries.
Indian Army was giving a befitting reply as heavy exchanges were on, the officials added.
Earlier in the day, two teenagers and a jawan were injured in Shahpur sector of Poonch district in the shelling from across the border which started this morning and was continuing intermittently, a police official said.
He identified the injured civilians as Shahnaz Bano (15) and Yasin Arif (14), both residents of Islamabad village of Shahpur, and said both the teenagers were hospitalised.
A Defence spokesman said Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked and indiscriminate firing of small arms, automatics, and mortars around 11 am.
The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively, he said.
In another ceasefire violation by Pakistan in nearby Rajouri district, the police official said six mortars exploded near Neaka Panjgrain and Tarkundi villages in Manjakote sector around 3:40 pm
The mortars were fired by Pakistani troops and was responded by Indian forces guarding the LoC, triggering an exchange of fire between the two sides which was continuing when last reports were received, he said.
In January alone eight civilians and six security personnel were killed and over 65 injured in cross-border firing in Jammu region.
When reports last came in the intermittent cross-border exchange of firing were going on at both the places.
Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rajouri, Shahid Iqbal Choudary ordered closure of schools close to the borders.
“All 84 Schools located in 0-5KM along LoC from Sunderbani to Manjakote shall remain closed for next 3 days,” DC said.
Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti expressed anguish over the killings.
“Pained to hear that three soldiers were killed & two injured along the Line of Control in Rajouri. My condolences to the deceased’s families,” Mehooba tweeted
2 civilians killed in Indian firing: Pakistan
A woman and a teenage boy were killed and six others wounded in two districts of Pakistan administered Kashmir (PaK) after Indian troops resorted to shelling from across the Line of Control (LoC) on Sunday, Pakistan media reported.
“Indian troops resorted to unprovoked firing in Nezapir sector targeting civil population, which was effectively responded Pakistani forces ” the report quoting Pakistan Army's Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.
The report added that a 16-year-old boy Rafaqat, son of Zakar, was killed when he was herding cattle in Akhori Bala village in Nezapir sector in Haveli district.and a 25-year-old woman, identified as Tasleem Begum, daughter of Mohammad Sadiq, was killed in Plani village in Kotli district.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.