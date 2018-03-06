Odhisa Rules Out Abduction Of Kupwara MBBS Student By Maoist

Srinagar—Odhisa police on Monday ruled out as “mischief played by someone” on abduction by Maoist of Kashmiri MBBS student, missing from the state since last month.

Suhail Aijaz, who was pursuing MBBS since 2016 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, (AIIMS) Bhubaneswar, Odisha is missing from the state since February 9.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhubaneswar Satyabrata Bhoi when contacted by Srinagar-based news agency GNS said that that appearance of handwritten poster of Maoists at Baramunda Bus stand related to the MBBS student is apparently “fake.”

“We have discovered one poster there it is not typical of Maoist poster. Most probably somebody has played a mischief. Maoists, if they do something like this, immediately come before to the media. And normally they don’t like this. Maoist angle is not there,” he said.

“We are investigating the matter from all possible angles. We are analysing everything and his last location comes at Calcutta on February 10,” Dy commissioner said, adding, “Our team had been to Calcutta, and they were there for one week they did all enquiry and investigations, we are also in touch with JK police also” .

Asked whether it was an abduction case, he said so far no such angle has been seen. “However, he (MBBS student) has written a note wherein it was mentioned that he was not satisfied with the studies and finally he wrote in that note ‘I quit’,” Dy Commissioner said.

Meanwhile, father of the student Aijaz Ahmad Kataria told GNS that his son was good at studies and has not brought dissatisfaction with regard to the studies with them (parents).

“Yes I too was informed by the authorities in Odhisa that his son Suhail has written a note and as per the authorities mentioned that he is not satisfied with the studies,” Aijaz said.

Regarding abduction of his son by Maoists, Aijaz urged the authorities to speed up the investigations.

“Get his call details and help me in this hour of distress.” Aijaz also expressed dissatisfaction over the silence of Jammu and Kashmir government over the disappearance of his son.

He said when news about the disappearance of his son went viral, only SSP Kupwara called him. “Since then no official from the JK state bothered to contact us about the case,” he said, adding, “

I can tell you one thing my beloved was good at his studies I want him back,” Aijaz said.

Media reports suggest that Suhail Aijaz, was abducted by Maoists. The Maoists as per the reports have asked for release of their jailed leader Sabyasachi Panda within one week in lieu of the Kashmiri MBBS student.