‘NT Paper leak Rumours Untrue’

Srinagar—Police on Tuesday arrested a person for "false claims" about the Naib Tehsildar paper leak after a complaint by Jammu and Kashmir Services recruitment Board (JKSSRB) chairman Simrandeep Singh.

A statement issued here by the police said the person was asked to submit any proof he had to “substantiate his claim which he failed to do.”

“A written complaint was submitted by Chairman SSRB to the effect that a video is in circulation on Social Media wherein one Mudasir Ahmad Teli R/O Shrakwara, Kreeri,Baramulla claimed that the question paper of Naib Tehsildar examination conducted by J&K SSRB had been leaked. Thereafter Police took the cognisance of the matter,” the statement said.

During verification of the matter, it said, the person was called up on phone by police but it was switched off.

“Thereafter, a police party was sent to his home and he was asked to accompany the police party to Police Station Kreeri. He was asked to submit any proof he had to substantiate his claim which he failed to do,” it said.

“During investigation into the matter his claim was found baseless and not based on facts. The assertion that some unknown people had approached him with question paper was found to be untrue,” it said.

He confessed to having committed a mistake to attract attention for publicity.

Based on the preliminary investigation conducted into the matter, FIR No 27/2018 has been lodged against the individual in Police Station Kreeri for rumour mongering and defamation, the statement added.