Nowshera, Sunderbandi Get Additional DCs

Srinagar—The ruling PDP-BJP Government on Friday upgraded the post of Sub-Divisional Magistrates Nowshera and Sunderbandi to Additional Deputy Commissioners following an over month long public stir.

The Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry (JCCI) had yesterday given a 72-hour ultimatum to the state government to take a decision on the matter.

“Sanction is hereby accorded to the upgradation of the posts of SDM Nowshera and SDM Sunderbandi as Additional Deputy Commissioner Nowshera and Additional Deputy Commissioner, Sunderbandi,” says an official order, issued by the General Administration Department.

The order further says that the present incumbents holding the posts of Sub Divisional Magistrates at these places shall hold the charge of the posts of Additional Deputy Commissioners, Nowshera, and Sunderbani respectively till regular arrangements are made.

“Bahatar gantey toh 72 gantey. Uskey baad aap dekhengey ki koun sa tandav naatch hota hai. Ek ek mantri to ghar se nikal ke khaderengey. Yeh aap se vada kar ke ja rahey hein (Seventy-two hours means 72 hours and thereafter, you will see our action. We will bring every minister out of their houses and chase them away. We are making this promise to you before leaving the town),” Chamber president Rakesh Gupta had said while addressing the agitators at Nowshera.

While lawyers of the J&K High Court and subordinate courts suspended work backing the demand for district status, various Sikh organisations also extended their support to the agitators and offered them langer and medical facility during their march.

The people of Nowshera, Sunderbani and Kalakote sub divisions have been holding protests for the demand for district status and additional deputy commissioners for more than past one month.

One of the protestors on Wednesday, had even made an unsuccessful attempt to immolate himself within the office premises of Sub Divisional Magistrate at Nowshera.

Since February 16, normal life in Nowshera town has been paralysed, with all shops and business establishments closed, as people have taken to the streets demanding district status to an area comprising Nowshera, Sunderbani and Kalakote sub divisions. Even state government offices and banks have remained shut, with officials wary of confronting the protesters.