Nothing Wrong In Condoling Death Of Local Militants: PDP Spokesperson

Srinagar—Chief Spokesperson of the ruling People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Rafi Ahmad Mir on Saturday said that there was nothing wrong in condoling the killing of local militants.

“Following the PDP policy, I would visit (the family) of slain militant for condolences and that time PDP secretary would also visit,” said Mir while referring to visits of Mehbooba Mufti to the homes of slain militants.

He said that his party’s belief hasn’t changed after coming to power. “Whether it is a CRPF man or our local militant, there is no bar on offering condolences. However, it depends on the security situation, sometime we can go and sometimes not,” he said.