Noted Scholar Agha Fazlullah Is No More

Srinagar—Top Shia leader and the president of the Anjuman-e-Sharaie Shiayan, Agha Syed Muhammad Fazlullah al Musavi al Safavi passed away at his Budgam residence on Monday after a brief illness.

He was the elder brother of Agha Syed Mahmood, member of the state Legislative Council and the uncle of MLA Budgam Agha Syed Ruhullah.

Agha Fazlullah had been suffering from lung cancer, and breathed his last at around 11:30 a.m. at home, family sources said.

He was laid to rest at the ancestral cemetery of the Al Musavi al Safavi family amid a gathering of over a lakh of people.

Funeral prayers by tens of thousands of the Agha’s followers and supporters were led by another close relative and noted Islamic scholar, Agha Syed Muhammad Bakir al Musavi al Safavi.

Those who attended the funeral of the top Shia leader included Maulana Abbas Ansari, Agha Syed Hassan, Agha Syed Muhammad Hadi, Agha Syed Murtaza, Agha Ruhullah, Agha Mahmood, Maulana Hakeem Sajjad, Maulana Maqbool Ahmad Joo, Agha Syed Muhammad Magami, Tehreek-e-Wahdat leaders Khadim Hussain and Muhammad Maqbool Magami, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat leader Syed Imtiyaz Haider, DFP leaders, and Nisar Ahmed Rathar of the Tehreek-e-Wahdat leader.

Islamic scholars, members of the clergy, and pro-freedom leaders have expressed grief and sorrow over the passing of Agha Fazlullah, and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family.

Hurriyat Conference leader and the chief patron of the Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen, Maulana Abbas Ansari described Agha Fazlullah’s passing away as a great and irreparable loss for the Muslim world, saying that he had left a void that would always be felt.

Expressing his deep sorrow, Maulana Abbas described Agha Fazulullah as a scholar and thinker of high stature, and a sincere and fearless leader who had dedicated his life to social reform and the spread of knowledge.

Chief minister Mehbooba Mufti also condoled the passing away of Agha Syed Muhammad Fazlullah, saying that he had played an important role in the social, educational and spiritual awakening of his followers and was a great proponent of unity among all sects and views.

The chief minister prayed for solace to the departed soul and conveyed her sympathies to the bereaved family.

The president of the National Conference, Dr Farooq Abdullah, and the working president of the party, Omar Abdullah also have expressed deep grief over the passing away of Agha Fazlullah.

In their condolence messages, Dr Abdullah and Omar Abdullah have expressed solidarity with the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

National Conference general secretary Ali Muhammed Sagar, provincial presidents Nasir Aslam Wani and Devender Singh Rana and other senior leaders, former ministers, and party legislators too have conveyed condolence to the bereaved family and prayed for peace to the departed soul.