North Kashmir disappearance and torture incident:Army denies involvement,says police report

Srinagar— In the disappearance and torture incident involving Army in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, Jammu Kashmir Police have submitted a report before State Human Rights Commission stating that accused Army unit has so far not produced the Entry/Exit Register in original of Gate number: 01 Trimukha Camp of Kupwara before the Special Investigating Team for which they have been requested.
After the petition filed by Muhammad Ahsan Untoo, the Commission had sought detailed status report from DGP and SSP Kupwara after one Manzoor Ahmed Khan disappeared from 27 Rashtriya Rifles camp on May 31, 2017 while another youth Nasarullah who was also taken into custody was found half dead nearby the army camp in North Kashmir’s Kupwara district.
As per petitioner army’s 27 RR “Trehmukh Top post” Kupwara took Manzoor Ahmed Khan son of Ghulam Qadir and Nasarullah Khan son of Sharifulla Khan of Devar Lolab into custody on May 31, 2017 and since then Manzoor is missing while Nasarullah was found half dead nearby army camp and was shifted to SKIMS for treatment where doctors after checkup found his kidneys have been damaged due to torture.
Accordingly, Police Station Lalpora Kupwara had registered two back to back FIR’s vide number 62 and 63 of 2017 under section 307, 342, 323 of RPC in this regard while it formed a SIT headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Kupwara.
The report submitted by SIT before State Human Rights Commission states: “After a lot of correspondence and persuasions, the concerned Army authorities presented the accused/other army officers and officials at Headquarters 8 Sector RR Cherkoot Lolab where they were questioned thoroughly by the SIT who have all denied their involvement in the case. The concerned Army Unit has so far not produced the Entry/Exit Register in original of Gate number: 01 Trimukha Camp of Kupwara before the Special Investigating Team for which they have been requested. Further investigation into the case is going on.”
Meanwhile, the SKIMS Soura has also submitted its report with regard to condition of Nasarullah who was discharged from the hospital after 27 days. SKIMS authorities in its report have said that the patient is stable and healthy now. (CNS)
