Non-presenting of CAG report in Assembly raises eyebrows

Govt did not send us report, says Speaker
Srinagar—The non-presenting of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) report in the recently concluding budget session has raised many eyebrows.
On February 8, Minister of State for Finance Ajay Nanda tabled a copy of ‘Finance Accounts (Volume I) and (Volume II) for 2016-2017’. He also tabled a copy of Appropriate Accounts 2016-2017, Accounts at a Glance for 2016-17 and Annual Technical Inspection Report on Urban Local Bodies for the year ending March 31, 2016, in the Legislative Assembly.
However, the government skipped of presenting the CAG report in the recently concluded budget session, which as per the officials is mandatory. Sources said that it has happened only few times when the CAG report was not presented in the assembly.
Speaker Legislative Assembly, Kavindar Gupta told KNS over phone that they did not receive the CAG report from the government. “Government should have sent it to us so that we could have presented in the assembly. I don’t know why the report was not sent to us,” Gupta said.
While, an official of the assembly said that non-tabling of the report raises queries that government wanted to “hide” its failures. “If government has nothing to hide then why the report was not presented,” the official said.
The official said that legislators and media persons were waiting for the CAG report. “But the Speaker adjourned the house sine die, which saved the government from the criticism of opposition for not tabling the report,” the official said.
CAG has to gauge the progress of developmental projects and their impact on the masses of people. It has to identify the hurdles in the way of implementation of projects, which can be technical, financial, administrative or circumstantial.
In December last year, Governor N N Vohra asked the state government to constitute a high-level committee to ensure “time-bound action” on the findings of the CAG on the functioning of the government departments.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.