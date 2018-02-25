Non-presenting of CAG report in Assembly raises eyebrows

Srinagar—The non-present­ing of the Comptroller and Audi­tor General (CAG) report in the recently concluding budget ses­sion has raised many eyebrows.

On February 8, Minister of State for Finance Ajay Nanda ta­bled a copy of ‘Finance Accounts (Volume I) and (Volume II) for 2016-2017’. He also tabled a copy of Appropriate Accounts 2016-2017, Accounts at a Glance for 2016-17 and Annual Technical Inspection Report on Urban Local Bodies for the year ending March 31, 2016, in the Legislative Assembly.

However, the government skipped of presenting the CAG report in the recently concluded budget session, which as per the officials is mandatory. Sources said that it has happened only few times when the CAG report was not presented in the assembly.

Speaker Legislative Assembly, Kavindar Gupta told KNS over phone that they did not receive the CAG re­port from the government. “Govern­ment should have sent it to us so that we could have presented in the as­sembly. I don’t know why the report was not sent to us,” Gupta said.

While, an official of the assem­bly said that non-tabling of the report raises queries that govern­ment wanted to “hide” its fail­ures. “If government has nothing to hide then why the report was not presented,” the official said.

The official said that legislators and media persons were waiting for the CAG report. “But the Speak­er adjourned the house sine die, which saved the government from the criticism of opposition for not tabling the report,” the official said.

CAG has to gauge the progress of developmental projects and their impact on the masses of people. It has to identify the hurdles in the way of implementation of projects, which can be technical, financial, administrative or circumstantial.

In December last year, Gov­ernor N N Vohra asked the state government to constitute a high-level committee to ensure “time-bound action” on the findings of the CAG on the functioning of the government departments.