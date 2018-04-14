No Threat To PDP-BJP Coalition In J&K: Ram Madhav

He arrived here earlier on Saturday to chair a Bharatiya Janata Party legislature meet at the party headquarters.
Jammu—BJP National General Secretary Ram Madhav on Saturday said that there was no threat to the ruling PDP-BJP coalition in Jammu and Kashmir as both the parties were working in coordination.
"We will speak to our party legislature and also to the two ministers who have submitted their resignations," Madhav, who is also the BJP incharge for Jammu and Kashmir, said.
"Things would be discussed and deliberations will be held about the latest political developments in the state."
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti is in Srinagar where she is meeting party legislators and senior ministers to discuss the future course of action on the Kathua rape and murder case of an eight-year-old minor girl.
Informed sources said Mehbooba was likely to request the Jammu and Kashmir High Court to constitute a fast track trial court to deliver a sentence in the case.
The Chief Minister is also slated to announce the termination of the accused police officers against whom a chargesheet has been filed.
