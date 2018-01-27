'No Surrender, No Apprehension'

Kashmir Police Chief Repeats Offer To Local Militants
Srinagar—Police on Friday reiterated call to local militants to “come back home”. The police also said it was trying hard to counter militants who it said are “luring” educated youths into their folds in Kashmir Valley.
ADGP and Incharge IGP Kashmir Range Muneer Khan responded in affirmative to a question whether militant outfits were recruiting educated youths in their ranks.
Responding to a question on the sidelines of an official function on Republic Day,
“Yes the militant outfits especially Lashkar, Jaish and Hizb are luring the youth in militancy and they are trying hard to get youth into it especially some educated youth. And we are countering it the way we have to. Let us see how much we succeed,” Muneer Khan said while responding to a question by media on the sidelines of an official function here in connection with the Republic Day.
Certainly my appeal and commitment again will be to the youth who have joined militant outfits please come back to their families. No apprehensions no surrenders, rejoin your families, Muneer Khan according to GNS correspondent said.
To a question as to why educated youth are joining militant ranks, the Muneer Khan said: “99 % of today’s youth are educated and there are exceptional cases (alluding to those who have joined militant ranks). So we are also looking into it”.
On amnesty, the police officer said that hundreds of boys have been granted amnesty. “We are following the cases in the courts for their withdrawal and the process will be completed shortly. (GNS)
