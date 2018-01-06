No Respite From Cold Wave, To Get Even Worse

Srinagar: While North India continues to be exceedingly cold, the persistent cold wave across Kashmir is likely to get worse for the next two days, a MeT official said here today.

Kargil, in the cold desert of the Ladakh region, shivered at -20 degrees Celsius, making it one of the coldest places in northern India, as dense fog in Delhi delayed nearly 200 flights and forced cancellation of another 11.

The tourist resorts of Gulmarg and Pahalgam received light snowfall during the night, even as the minimum temperature marked an improvement at most places in Kashmir Valley and Ladakh region.

An official of the MET department said there was a possibility of light rains or snowfall at isolated places, especially in the higher reaches, in the state over the next 24 hours.

The official said while the night temperature marked an improvement at most places across Kashmir division last night, the mercury in Gulmarg and Kokernag decreased from the previous night.

Gulmarg – the famous ski-resort in north Kashmir – recorded a low of minus 9 degrees Celsius, three degrees colder from the previous night.

He said Kokernag town in south Kashmir registered a low of minus 3.4 degrees Celsius compared to minus 2.5 degrees Celsius on the previous night.

Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded the minimum temperature of minus 3.2 degrees Celsius, a slight increase from minus 3.9 degrees Celsius yesterday, the official said.

He said the mercury in Qazigund in south Kashmir settled at a low of minus 4 degrees Celsius, up from the previous night’s minus 4.4 degrees Celsius, while Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2 degrees Celsius.

Kashmir is under the grip of Chillai-Kalan - a 40-day harshest period of winter when snowfall is frequent and the temperature drops considerably. It ends on January 31, but the cold wave continues even after that in the Valley.

In Delhi, which experienced the coldest night of the season at 5C, dense fog curtailed visibility to less than 50 metres early morning today.

At least 92 trains were running late, 44 were rescheduled and 19 cancelled in New Delhi, a railways official said.

Flights moving in and out of the Indira Gandhi International Airport were badly hit.

At least 198 flights were delayed and 11 cancelled, the airport officials said.

Himachal Pradesh shivered under biting cold wave as the mercury hovered around the freezing point at several places.

Bhuntar, Solan and Una experienced the coldest night of the season with mercury dropping to 0.4C, 0.5C and 1.4C respectively.

Water pipes froze and burst at many places, while ground frost occurred in other areas, affecting vehicular traffic.

High-altitude tribal areas and mountain passes groaned under arctic-like conditions, with the mercury staying up to 21 degrees below the freezing point. Keylong, Kalpa and Manali recorded a low of -9.4C, -3.4C and -2.2C respectively.

In Haryana, the state government today directed the deputy commissioners to ensure that no person sleeps in the open. The temperature in Narnaul in Haryana and Bathinda in Punjab settled at 1.5C and 2.8C.

A thick fog enveloped Chandigarh, where residents preferred to remain indoors as the temperature dropped to 5.2C.

Officials said fog delayed a number of trains passing through Punjab and Haryana. Flight operations were also hit.

In Uttar Pradesh, several parts recording a fall in the day temperatures. Muzaffarnagar recorded the lowest temperature at 3.4C, a MeT department official said in Lucknow. Dense to very dense fog occurred at isolated places in the northern state, he said.

Cold wave conditions prevailed at most places in Rajasthan as the northerly winds swept the state. Mount Abu, the only hill station in the desert state, was recorded the coldest last night where mercury touched the freezing point.