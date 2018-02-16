No Rejig In Cabinet: BJP

Srinagar: Amidst reports about change in cabinet, the ruling BJP Thursday ruled out any reshuffle in the state ministers.

There are speculations that the PDP and BJP may go for a reshuffle in the cabinet ministers. However, sources said both parties are undecided about any reshuffle.

BJP National Vice-President, Avinesh Rai Khanna, said that the ruling parties in Jammu and Kashmir have no plans to go for reshuffle in the cabinet.

“No decision on cabinet reshuffle has been taken so far. The PDP-BJP did not hold any meeting on cabinet reshuffle so far,” Khanna was quoted as saying over phone from Delhi by a local news agency KNS.

BJP State General Secretary Ashok Koul said that there would no reshuffle in the cabinet. “No decision has been taken on the cabinet reshuffle so far,” Koul told KNS.

In December last year, the PDP inducted Tassaduq Hussain Mufti and Javid Mustafa Mir as cabinet ministers raising the strength of the party to 12, including Chief Minister, in the state cabinet. The BJP on the other hand has only 8, including Deputy Chief Minister as cabinet ministers.

Quoting sources, the news agency said several PDP and BJP leaders have been reportedly actively working that some of the ministers of the party be dropped from the Mehbooba Mufti led cabinet.

Sources said the BJP State President Sat Sharma and Speaker Legislative Assembly Kavindar Gupta are making “efforts” to be included in the Mehbooba Mufti led cabinet.

Last year, the BJP President, Amit Shah, held meeting with party’s state unit leaders and workers in Jammu. Sources privy to the meeting said there was a demand from several leaders and party workers that new faces should be included in the cabinet. “However there has been no decision taken so far,” Koul added. (KNS)