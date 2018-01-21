No Re-employment Policy In Vogue: Govt

Srinagar: The state government on Saturday said that no policy is in vogue for re-engaging the retired employees

“Vide Government Order No.384-GAD of 2015 dated 17.03.2015, all the re-employment/re-engagements in the Government Departments/ Public Sector Undertakings/Boards/Autonomous Bodies were terminated,” Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and minister incharge GAD said.

“At present, there is no policy in vogue for re-engaging the retired employees. However, in order to implement/ execute projects/schemes/ missions, where the services or expertise of retired employee is required, re-employment cases of the required retired employees are considered on case to case basis.”

In Revenue department, she said, Tarseem Chand, Deputy Dlrtctor Planning (Retired) has been re-engaged as consultant in J&K Land Records Modernization.

In Law, Justice and Parliamentary department, she said Khaliq-ul=Zaman retired district and session judge was appointed as Principal Secretary to Chairperson, State Accountability Commission for a period of one year in relaxation of Government Order imposing a ban on re-employment.

“Since, the performance and conduct of the officer has been excellent his continuation in the Commission on the post of Principe Secretary become necessary in the interest of Commission and his reemployment has been extended for further one year,” she said.

Similarly, in Planning department, she said Shakti Singh Jamwal has been re-engaged as Consultant. Similarly she said eight retired employees were re-employed in finance department, one in agriculture production, seven in general administration (vigilance), more than five in school education.