No NOC For Establishing Auto LPG Dispensers: IOC

Srinagar—The J&K High Court has directed deputy commissioner Srinagar and VC Srinagar Development Authority, asking them to “justify” refusal of NOC for establishing LPG dispensers in this summer capital of the state.

The direction by a division bench of Justices Mohammad Yaqoob Mir and Ali Mohammad Magrey followed submissions by advocate Anil Bhan, represented learned counsel, Indian Oil Corporation Ltd that that Chief Area Manager of the company (IOC Ltd), Jammu has been conveyed by the authorities on 28 November last year that NOC cannot be issued.

“Deputy Commissioner, Srinagar as well as SDA to file detailed report to justify the refusal of NOC,” the court said.

Hitherto, the introduction of Auto LPG, an economical and environment friendly fuel, remained a dream despite announcement of its early introduction in the Valley way back in 2007 by Petroleum Ministry, GoI.

Bhan had time and again submitted that the process for installation of Auto LPG Dispensing Station (ALDS) has already been initiated by the Indian Oil Corporation.

In June 2007, then Petroleum Secretary MS Srinivasan had told reporters here that Auto LPG will be introduced in the state in a big way to protect environment.

LPG would be an intermediate arrangement till a CNG (compressed natural gas) pipeline is extended to the state, Srinivasan had said.

The assurance had come against the back drop of directions by the High Court, asking the state government and New Delhi to establish a CNG pipeline network in the state.

In 2013, the Court had also asked the state government to explore the possibility of switching over to green technologies to reduce the pollution levels by introducing hybrid vehicles in the twin capital cities of Jammu and Srinagar.