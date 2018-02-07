No mention about release of any prisoner in AoA: Mehbooba

Srinagar—There is no mention about the release of any prisoner in Agenda of Alliance (AoA), Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti said even expressed commitment to take forward the initiatives taken by the Government of India towards normalizing relations with Pakistan and ensuring peace and development in the subcontinent.

Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti while replying to a written question by National Conference legislator Ali Mohammad Sagar invoked the Agenda of Alliance. “The Union Government has recently initiated several steps to normalize the relationship with Pakistan. The coalition government will seek to support and strengthen the approach and initiatives taken by the government to create a reconciliatory environment and build stakes for all in the peace and development within the sub-continent."

Mehbooba said the same will be pursued by taking confidence building measures such as enhancing people to people contact on both sides of the LoC, encouraging civil society exchangers, taking level and opening new routes across all three regions to enhancing connectivity.

Mehbooba said that the earlier NDA government led by Atal Bihari Vajpayee had initiated a dialogue process with all political groups including the Hurriyat Conference in the spirit of “Insaaniyat, Kashmiriyat and Jamhooriyat”.

"Following the same principles, the coalition government will facilitate and help initiate a sustained and meaningful dialogue with all internal stakeholders, who will include all political groups irrespective of their ideological views and predilections,” the CM said. “This dialogue will seek to build a broad based consensus on resolution of all outstanding issues of J&K.”

The chief minister said there is no mention about the release of any prisoner. She said the prisoners are categorized as convicts, under-trials and detainees, whose custody is regulated in accordance with the extent legal provisions.

“No person affiliated with any recognized political party is under preventive detention as on date,” Mehbooba said.

"A total of 2694 prisoners are lodged in J&K jails as on 31.01.2018", she said.

228 male, 8 female convicts, 2156 male, 88 female under trials and 213 male and 1 female detenues are among the prisoners, she said.

It would not be feasible to disclose the particulars of prisoners, keeping in view their security and security of their families.

The details of prisoners (state subject) lodged in various jails outside the state and may be facing charges / trial / conviction, pursuant to FIRs filed against them outside the territorial limits of J&K State are not maintained in the home department, Mehbooba said. (GNS