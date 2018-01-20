‘No lists of casual labours finalized’

Jammu—The Government on Friday made it clear that no lists of casual labours, daily wagers & other such workers have been finalized for regularization yet and all such lists being circulated on the social media are fake and bogus.

Responding to the reports that several such lists are doing rounds on the social media, Principal Secretary Finance, Navin K Choudhary today cautioned people against giving credence to such fake lists which he said are being uploaded and circulated by some mischievous elements to dupe the gullible aspirants.

He clarified that no such official lists have yet been formulated or finalized by the Government at any level as the extensive process for regularization of these workers has just been rolled-out.

Choudhary said this mischief of circulating fake lists on social media is being created by some nefarious elements and mischief-mongers. He said the law enforcing agencies have been asked to identify and initiate strict action against these mischief-mongers.

He asked the concerned not to pay any heed to such mischievous actions and to contact their respective departments for any clarification in this regard.

Earlier, the issue was raised by Legislator Sofi Mohammad Yousuf during Zero Hour in the Legislative Council wherein he sought identification of the persons responsible for creating and uploading these fake lists on internet and sought strict action against the culprit.