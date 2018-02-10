No Interference In Religious Affairs: HC  

Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has refused to interfere on a plea seeking a change of Imam of a Mosque at Patipora Galwanpora of the Valley.

In their plea, three persons stated that one Imam, Jahangeer Ahmad Palla, entered the Mosque at Patipora Galwanpora a year back. They said since the Imam had a different approach and ideology in the matter of offering prayers, therefore, his style of functioning was disputed by some people. The dispute, however, came to be settled with the intervention of other Auqaf Committees of the area and it was decided to allow the Imam to lead prayers for one year and thereafter a new Imam would be appointed by the people of the area, they said.

However, they said, the Imam has now “developed vested interest” in continuing as Imam and is, therefore, not allowing the people to make their choice. They also claimed that they also approached the district administration to take appropriate measures to ensure peace and harmony in the area but nothing has been done in the matter. They, therefore, apprehend breach of peace in the area and have thus, approached the Court.

A bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar after considering the submissions by the counsel for the petitioners held that the controversy raised with regard to the appointment of Imam was purely a religious affair of the people visiting the Mosque and the “Court would not be in a position to interfere in such matters.”

“The petitioners who are three in number may be aggrieved of the continuation of the Imam, namely, Jahangeer Ahmad Palla, but who knows the wish of the people of the area. Be that as it may, I feel that this is an area where the Court would not be required to venture into,” the court said, adding, “Therefore, the apprehension of breach of peace in the area, if it really exists, is to be taken care of by the district administration.”

Subsequently, the court directed the district administration to ensure that there was no breach of peace in the area, be it due to the dispute relating to the appointment of Imam of the Mosque at Patipora Galwanpora or for any other reason.