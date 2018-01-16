No Headway After 2015:Govt Says ‘Actively Pursuing’ Return Of Power Projects 

Srinagar—Having raised the issue with the government of India nearly two years back, the ruling PDP-BJP alliance in Jammu and Kashmir on Monday said that it was “actively pursuing” with the transfer of power projects from NHPC.

“The transfer of power projects including Dul Hasti, Salal and Uri Hydro Electric projects is an important part of the developmental agenda of the BJP-PDP coalition government. As mentioned by the Finance Minister in the power Budget speech for the year 2015-16, the government would actively pursue transfer of hydel projects from NHPC,” Deputy Chief Minister and Minister Incharge PDD, Dr Nirmal Singh according to GNS said while reply a question by MLA Mohammad Shafi whether it was a fact that government was committed to retrieve Dul Hasti, Salal and Uri Hydro Electric Project from NHPC as suggested Rangarajan Committee report.

On 16 March 2015, Nirmal Singh said, the Deputy Chief Minister and the finance minister met the union power ministry formally and impressed upon the union government the need for transfer of power projects of Dul Hasti and Uri from NHPC to state among other important issues of power sector. “Subsequently, this has been raised by DY CM in various power minister’s conferences. The state government is actively pursuing the transfer of power projects, he said. (GNS)