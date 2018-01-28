No end of PSUs losses in JK

There are 19 public sector undertakings in the state under the administrative control of various departments. Most have become a burden on the state exchequer.
Srinagar—There seems no end of public sector undertaking losses in Jammu and Kashmir with mostly of them even failing to pay salaries to employees.
There are 19 public sector undertakings in the state under the administrative control of various departments. Most have become a burden on the state exchequer.
According to official figures available with KNS, seven PSUs are being provided budgetary support by the state government to meet their wage bills as they failed to pay salaries to employees.
J&K State Handloom Development Corporation was established in 1981 to assist handloom weavers’ societies and SSI units in the handloom sector.
However, it has been continuously running into losses.
During 2013-2014, the Corporation witnessed around Rs 9 crore losses while the loss level increased to Rs 14 crore during 2016-2017. In the current fiscal, it faced around Rs 3.6 crore in the first seven months.
The State Road Transport Corporation is also running into losses, which has become a liability on the state government. It has suffered over Rs 150 crore losses over the years and its most assets are lying defunct for the last five years.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.