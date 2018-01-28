No end of PSUs losses in JK

Srinagar—There seems no end of public sector un­dertaking losses in Jammu and Kashmir with mostly of them even failing to pay salaries to employees.

There are 19 public sector undertakings in the state un­der the administrative con­trol of various departments. Most have become a burden on the state exchequer.

According to official fig­ures available with KNS, seven PSUs are being pro­vided budgetary support by the state government to meet their wage bills as they failed to pay salaries to employees.

J&K State Handloom De­velopment Corporation was established in 1981 to assist handloom weavers’ societies and SSI units in the hand­loom sector.

However, it has been con­tinuously running into losses.

During 2013-2014, the Cor­poration witnessed around Rs 9 crore losses while the loss level increased to Rs 14 crore during 2016-2017. In the current fiscal, it faced around Rs 3.6 crore in the first seven months.

The State Road Transport Corporation is also running into losses, which has become a liability on the state govern­ment. It has suffered over Rs 150 crore losses over the years and its most assets are lying defunct for the last five years.