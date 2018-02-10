No clog in felling of khair trees, their transportation: HC

Srinagar—The Jammu and Kashmir High Court has said that was felling of khair trees and their transportation within and outside the State is permissible.

Dismissing a petition, a bench of Justice M K Hanjura however said that it would be subject to any further future directions by the Supreme Court from time to time.

The court said wharf and woof under the shade of which the entire controversy has been raised in the plea was whether the export of Khair wood or timber from the State of J&K to the outside States was permissible; whether govern can be commanded to allow the export of Khair wood, only to the extent to which it becomes available after meeting the requirements of local Katha Units and thirdly, whether in the minutes of the meeting held by the State Level Committee on 11 July last, the capacity and requirement of the local Katha Units has not been spelt out correctly.

The government opposed the prayer of the petitioners on the ground that permission, sale and transportation of Khair wood was regulated by statutory Rule the government said Supreme Court in categorical terms allowed felling of Khair trees in the State of Jammu and Kashmir.

Senior advocate Z A Shah, the senior counsel represents one of the respondents in the petition has stated that there can be no impediment on the felling of khair trees or the transportation of khair trees within and outside the State of Jammu and Kashmir subject to the exception carved out in the judgment. The court termed the submission correct. “Therefore, the questions raised by the petitioner in the petition, that are whether the export of khair wood from the State of Jammu and Kashmir to outside State is permissible and whether or not the respondents can be commanded to allow the export of khair wood, only to the extent to which it became available after meeting the requirements of local Katha Units having been considered by the Division Bench of this Court are binding on this Court,” the court said and dismissed the petition filed by one Khalil Ullah. “There appears to be no clog in felling of khair trees or their transportation within and outside the State of Jammu and Kashmir which shall, however be, subject to any further future directions extended by the Supreme Court from time to time,” the court added.