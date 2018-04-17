No Class Work In Some Colleges 

Srinagar: Class work shall remain suspended at a few colleges in Srinagar and Ganderbal districts on Tuesday as a “precautionary measure”.

Officials said that the class work will remain suspended at Amar Singh College and M A Road Women’s Degree College in Srinagar on Tuesday. “Rest of the educational institutions will remain open in the district,” said an official, who didn’t wish to be named.

In Ganderbal, the district administration has decided to suspend class work at Government Degree College Kangan and Government Higher Secondary School Boys/Girls Kangan.

“Rest of the educational institutions will remain functional in the district,” said an official.