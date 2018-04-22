NIA Team In Kupwara

Srinagar—A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrived in Kupwara district and questioned a Pakistani militant who was arrested in an injured condition on April 6 in the north Kashmir.

Official sources said that the NIA team questioned Zabiullah alias Hamzah son of Sonaullah, a resident of Multan, Pakistan at Kupwara.

The NIA seeks to change Hamzah’s custody but due to procedural requirement it could not be done and is expected on Monday, they said.

The militant was injured in a gunfight that claimed 10 lives including five militants, three soldiers and two policemen at Check Fateh Khan of Haihama last month.

The militant had reportedly escaped in injured condition from the woods of Check Fateh Khan where gunfight raged for two days after starting on March 20.

The militant was apprehended during a cordon-and-search operation at Turshan area of Juktiyal on April 6.