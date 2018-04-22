NIA Team In Kupwara

Official sources said that the NIA team questioned Zabiullah alias Hamzah son of Sonaullah, a resident of Multan, Pakistan at Kupwara.
Srinagar—A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrived in Kupwara district and questioned a Pakistani militant who was arrested in an injured condition on April 6 in the north Kashmir.
Official sources said that the NIA team questioned Zabiullah alias Hamzah son of Sonaullah, a resident of Multan, Pakistan at Kupwara.
The NIA seeks to change Hamzah’s custody but due to procedural requirement it could not be done and is expected on Monday, they said.
The militant was injured in a gunfight that claimed 10 lives including five militants, three soldiers and two policemen at Check Fateh Khan of Haihama last month.
The militant had reportedly escaped in injured condition from the woods of Check Fateh Khan where gunfight raged for two days after starting on March 20.
The militant was apprehended during a cordon-and-search operation at Turshan area of Juktiyal on April 6.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.