NIA Takes Sunjwan Probe

Srinagar—The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has re-registered a case into the attack on Sunjuwan Army Station in Jammu and Kashmir.
In a statement, IG NIA Alok Mittal said that in compliance of the Ministry of Home Affairs order date February 21, NIA has re-registered case FIR No. 18/2018, dated February 10, 2018, Police Station Chhani Himmat, Jammu (J&K). The case has been registered under sections 120B, 121, 302 & 307 of Ranbir Penal Code, sections 7 & 27 of the Arms Act and sections 16 & 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, as NIA case RC-09/2018/NIA/DLI, on 22.02.2018.
On 10 February, at predawn, fidayeen attacked Sunjuwan army camp in Jammu. Six Indian army soldiers, three militants, one civilian were killed and 11 injured including five women and children in the attack.
