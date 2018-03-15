NIA Takes Salahuddin’s Sons In Custody

Srinagar—Three sons of the Hizb-ul-Mujahideen supreme commander Syed Salahuddin were taken into custody by the National Investigating Agency (NIA) on Wednesday in connection with a funding case, sources said.

Shakeel Ahmad, Javaid Ahmad and Muhammad Moeed were picked up and taken for questioning at the NIA’s office in Srinagar, they said.

Salahuddin’s son-in-law, Muhammad Umar, too was held for questioning.

Javaid Ahmad was released after some time, but the others were still in NIA custody when reports last came in.

Shahid Yousuf, another of Salahuddin’s sons is currently detained at the Tihar Jail in Delhi. -with inputs from CNS