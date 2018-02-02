NIA Case: 3 Kashmiris Let Free 

Court orders release of 9 persons after NIA says no terror link found
New Delhi—A special court on Thursday ordered the release of nine persons arrested in November last year with over Rs 36 crore in old currency notes allegedly linked to ‘terror’ activities in Jammu and Kashmir after the NIA said it did not find any terror link. The agency told Additional Sessions Judge Tarun Sherawat that there was no evidence to connect the accused with a case lodged earlier against militant “masterminds” Hafiz Saeed and Syed Salahuddin and ten Kashmiri separatists in a case of alleged funding and secessionist activities in the valley.
The accused — Pradeep Chauhan, Bhagwan Singh and Vinod Shreedhar Shetty (all residents of Delhi), Deepak Toprani of Mumbai, Ejajul Hassan of Amroha (UP), Jaswinder Singh of Nagpur and J&K-residents Umar Mushtaq Dar (Pulwama), Shahnawaz Mir (Srinagar) and Majid Yousuf Sofi (Anantnag) — were then ordered to be released by the scourt.
