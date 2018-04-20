NIA Books Salahuddin’s Son In 2011 Case   

New Delhi—The NIA on Friday charged Syed Shahid Yusuf, son of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin, with indulging in “unlawful activities” in a 2011 case.

The agency made the allegations in a charge sheet filed before District Judge Poonam A Bamba, who posted it for consideration on May 4.

The final report has alleged that “Shahid had hatched a conspiracy to received funds from Pakistan through hawala channels to spread terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. The NIA has accused him of committing various offences punishable under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.”

42-year-old Shahid was posted as an agricultural assistant in Budgam town of central Kashmir when he was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on October 24 last year. He is currently in judicial custody. His bail plea was dismissed by the trial court here on March 7.

The NIA charge sheet was filed under sections 13 (punishment for unlawful activities), 17 (punishment for raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (punishment for conspiracy), 20 (punishment for being member of terrorist gang or organisation), 21 (punishment for holding proceeds of terrorism), 38 (membership of a terrorist organisation) and 39 (support given to a terrorist organization) of UAPA.

The final report also accused him of hatching a criminal conspiracy, punishable under section 120-B of Indian Penal Code.

The agency said the case was registered on the basis of information regarding funds from Pakistan being sent to Jammu and Kashmir through hawala channels via Delhi to spread subversive activities.

The NIA had earlier alleged that the accused had links with Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

It has claimed that Shahid had received a total of nearly Rs 4.5 lakh through eight international wire transfers.

The agency, which had in 2011 arrested several persons including one Ghulam Mohd Bhat with Rs 21.2 lakh, alleged that Yousuf was "one of the several Indian contacts of Bhat" who had been in touch with him for receiving money transfer codes.

It had alleged that Shahid's involvement was found in collecting funds from a militant outfit in Saudi Arabia as well as from other accused on the directions of his father, Mohd Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, supreme commander of the Hizb-Ul-Mujahideen.

The NIA had registered two other cases related to 'terror funding' -- one in November 2011 and the other in May 2017. It had filed a charge sheet against 10 people including Salahuddin in the April 2011 case.

In the latest case, the NIA arrested various people including some close relatives and aides of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani.