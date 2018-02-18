NHPC’s ‘Hegemony’,Politics, T&D Losses Big Bugbears

Srinagar—Huge transmission and distribution losses, NHPC’s hegemony over Jammu and Kashmir’s power projects, under-developed existing projects and irresponsible usage by consumers were some of the factors a Kashmir-based thinktank’s public debate here on Saturday identified as responsible for Kashmir’s perennial power crisis.

The discussion proposed a major push on solar power, and introduction of micro hydropower power projects like Himachal Pradesh, together with efficient management on the demand side as well, as part of the solution to the crisis.

The Kashmir Institute, founded last year by journalist and editor of Kashmirwallah, Fahad Shah, had brought together experts from various fields to discuss what ails the state’s power sector and how it can get over the severe and chronic power shortages consumers face.

Set up with an aim to bring people together at intellectual and engagement platforms, and finding solutions to problems like the power crisis, the Institute has also conducted a sample survey on power, with plans of making it public, Shah, who is also its director, said.

Discussing issues like the state’s generating capacity, Iftikhar Drabu, who is an expert on energy and power, said that overemphasis on hyrdo power alone would be inadvisable as, according to him, dependence on it had declined worldwide.

Hashmat Qazi, a superintending engineer (SE) in the power development department pointed out to the need of a qualitative analysis of demand and determining whether it was “unruly or disciplined.”

“The debate has to be about social aspects as well,” Qazi said, stressing on the importance of plugging the holes in the existing system.

Senior journalist, Riyaz Masroor, who moderated the discussion, however, responded by reminding the panel that the PDD itself had outstandings amounting to Rs 7.5 crore in Jammu alone.

Former FCIK president and member KCSDS, Syed Shakeel Qalander said that the power crisis was not being managed well because of a lack of demand side management, which did not compare favourably with practices worldwide.

“Power in JK has been politicized,” he said. “What has the government done with the JKSPDC? It didn’t even have a Board for two years. It has been politicized. The JKSPDC needs to be out of politics.”

“The existence of the NHPC in J and K is not only illegal it also has no license under our JK Electricity Act. We want the government to act as a custodian of public resources, and throw illegal users out,” he said.

Those who took part in the debate at Fine Dine Zero Bridge included Iftikhar Drabu, expert on energy and power; N.A. Kakroo, General Manager - Technical, JK State Power Development Corporation; Shakil Ramshoo, Head, Department of Earth Sciences, Kashmir University; Syed Shakeel Qalander, former president of FCIK and member of KCSDS; and Hashmat Qazi, Superintending Engineer, Power Development Department. Senior journalist Riyaz Masroor moderated the session.

Prominent civil society members, journalist and students also attended the debate, including KCSDS members Hameeda Nayeem, Dr. Anwar Ashai, Abdul Majid Zargar and former KCCI President Mubeen Shah.