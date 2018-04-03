NHPC-Run Kishanganga Project Commissioned

New Delhi—State-run NHPC on Monday said its 330 MW Kishanganga hydropower project is fully commissioned with synchronising of third unit of 110 MW on March 30, 2018.

"The third unit (110MW) of the Kishanganga Hydroelectric Project (3 x 110MW) of NHPC at Bandipora, Jammu & Kashmir has been successfully synchronised with the grid and has also achieved its rated full load successfully at 2358 hours on March 30, 2018," an NHPC statement said.

It further said this marks the commissioning of all three units of Kishanganga project, as the first and second units have already been commissioned on March 13 and 21, 2018, respectively.

The Kishanganga project envisages diversion of water of Kishanganga river to underground power house through 23.25 KM long head race tunnel to generate 1,713 million units per annum. The project is covered under the Indus Waters Treaty signed between India and Pakistan.

Apart from the many states which would be the project's energy beneficiaries, 12 per

cent power generated from the project shall be provided to the state of Jammu & Kashmir.

The NHPC said that the cooperation of the local community near project vicinity, district and state administration and other stake holders was instrumental in completing the project.