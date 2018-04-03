NHPC-Run Kishanganga Project Commissioned

"The third unit (110MW) of the Kishanganga Hydroelectric Project (3 x 110MW) of NHPC at Bandipora, Jammu & Kashmir has been successfully synchronised with the grid and has also achieved its rated full load successfully at 2358 hours on March 30, 2018," an NHPC statement said.
New Delhi—State-run NHPC on Monday said its 330 MW Kishanganga hydropower project is fully commissioned with synchronising of third unit of 110 MW on March 30, 2018.
"The third unit (110MW) of the Kishanganga Hydroelectric Project (3 x 110MW) of NHPC at Bandipora, Jammu & Kashmir has been successfully synchronised with the grid and has also achieved its rated full load successfully at 2358 hours on March 30, 2018," an NHPC statement said.
It further said this marks the commissioning of all three units of Kishanganga project, as the first and second units have already been commissioned on March 13 and 21, 2018, respectively.
The Kishanganga project envisages diversion of water of Kishanganga river to underground power house through 23.25 KM long head race tunnel to generate 1,713 million units per annum. The project is covered under the Indus Waters Treaty signed between India and Pakistan.
Apart from the many states which would be the project's energy beneficiaries, 12 per
cent power generated from the project shall be provided to the state of Jammu & Kashmir.
The NHPC said that the cooperation of the local community near project vicinity, district and state administration and other stake holders was instrumental in completing the project.
Be part of Open Journalism
At Kashmir Observer we pride ourselves for being open, honest and unbiased. If you have noticed we haven’t put up a paywall unlike many news organisations, – as we want to keep our journalism open. We believe journalism should be open, fearless and unbiased. Open information helps with informed decisions.
Journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce, despite all the hardships we still do it, because we believe our perspective matters – because it might well be your perspective, too. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying and advertising revenues across the media industry is falling fast.
If everyone who reads our reporting, helps to support it, our future would be much more secure and we will be able to keep our and your perspective going. So if we may ask, we ask your help in keeping the Kashmir Observer’s journalism fair and square.Support Our Journalism
Conversations
The opinions expressed in reader contributions are those of the respective author only, and do not reflect the opinions/views of Kashmir Observer or/and it's affiliate.