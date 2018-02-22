Newly macadamised roads could not sustain for weeks

Srinagar—The road mac­adamisation could not sustain even for weeks after they were laid in Kashmir, thus indicat­ing use of poor quality material in them.

Minister for Public Works Naeem Akhtar recently said the government has macadamized a total of 4,056.25 km road length in 2017-18 till November 2017 including 1,330.02 km in Jammu and 2,726.23 km in Kashmir.

"The government would mac­adamize a road length of 3,898.12 km in 2018-19 under different schemes,” he said in the assembly.

However, the roads have de­veloped severe cracks and have got damaged during the winter.

“The roads have started de­veloping cracks and could not sustain even for weeks,” sources said. “Check the roads that were macadamised? Most of them have developed potholes and cracks,” sources told KNS.

Several roads that were macadamised for the past over a year have also started devel­oping potholes due to usage of “sub-standard material”.

“Substandard material might have been used that is the rea­son these roads could not last longer,” official sources said.

Locals also complain to KNS that the shabby roads makes problem more complex during rainfall when water gets accu­mulate in potholes.

They said government had re­ceived complaints that several roads have started developing pot­holes that were executed during the last few years and many were worn-out within weeks.

Sources said that State Vigi­lance Organisation last year also found that poor quality of material was used in various road works at several places which could just be an iceberg as such complaints are being received across Jammu and Kashmir and could be a big road repairing scam.

There were reports that contrac­tors were violating rules by using unapproved material in several road constructions.

They said senior officials after visiting various parts of the state received complaints from the locals that contractors had used substan­dard material in construction of road works.

“We have also formed the inspec­tion teams who conduct on spot checking of works. It is prerogative that every road has to be tested to check the quality of road works,” a senior official of VSO, said.

Now, the State Vigilance Orga­nization has been monitoring the macadamisation process handled by the Public Works Department’s Roads and Buildings.

They said the Vigilance sleuths have been making surprise checks of roads. “Various teams have been constituted to supervise the works under the supervision of SSP Vigi­lance Kashmir,” the official of the SVO said.