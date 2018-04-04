Newa family accuse army of vandalizing property

“The soldiers without any provocation barged into my house. The family members were terrified as the soldiers started abusing them and smashing windowpanes.”
Pulwama—A family from Newa Pulwama here in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district alleged that army soldiers ransacked their residential house completely and smashed window panes of whole house.
Mushtaq Ahmed Chopan, a cancer patient told news agency CNS that he was in his bed when army soldiers barged into his house and started ransacking it.
“The soldiers without any provocation barged into my house. The family members were terrified as the soldiers started abusing them and smashing windowpanes,” he said.
“The family members particularly the little daughters burst into tears,” he added.
A local said that army barged into many houses in the Newa area following a minor clash on Tuesday morning. The locals staged a protest against the army action. When contacted, a police official said that they will investigate the matter. (CNS)
