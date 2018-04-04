 Skip to main content
33 yr-old man electrocuted, 3 injured in Doda
Newa family accuse army of vandalizing property

"The soldiers without any provocation barged into my house. The family members were terrified as the soldiers started abusing them and smashing win­dowpanes."

Pulwama—A family from Newa Pulwama here in South Kashmir’s Pulwama district alleged that army soldiers ran­sacked their residential house completely and smashed win­dow panes of whole house.

Mushtaq Ahmed Chopan, a cancer patient told news agency CNS that he was in his bed when army soldiers barged into his house and started ransacking it.

“The soldiers without any provocation barged into my house. The family members were terrified as the soldiers started abusing them and smashing win­dowpanes,” he said.

“The family members par­ticularly the little daughters burst into tears,” he added.

A local said that army barged into many houses in the Newa area following a mi­nor clash on Tuesday morn­ing. The locals staged a pro­test against the army action. When contacted, a police offi­cial said that they will investi­gate the matter. (CNS)

