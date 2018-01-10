New Job Policy: Govt Reneges On ‘Holistic Review’ Promise

Srinagar—Notwithstanding assurances of “holistic review”, the government on Tuesday said there was no proposal under its consideration for the revocation of the new job policy issued in 2015.

“There is no proposal under consideration for revocation of SRO-202 of 2015 as this SRO was issued pursuant to a conscious and thoughtful decision of the Government,” minister of health and education said in a reply to written question by MLA Nelam Kumar Langeh.

Asked whether employees appointed in Health and Medical Education Department under SRO-384 draw more salary then those of selected under SRO-202, the minister said: “An employee under SRO- 384 is engaged on academic arrangement basis for a maximum period of six years with a minimum salary of pay scale G Pay + DA+ HRA, whereas under SRO-202 the employees is engaged on regular basis and is entitled for minimum of Pay scale + Grade pay for a fixed period of first five years and thereafter such appointees becomes entitled for full pay, as per the rule.”

Just a day prior to the start of ongoing Budget session, Minister for Finance, Haseeb A Drabu, had announced that the ruling PDP-BJP alliance will take a “holistic review” of the job policy that was introduced in 2015.

The SRO was implemented by the government two years ago and as per it, an employee is paid basic salary for five years after being appointed. The policy drew widespread resentment especially from unemployed who liken it to discriminatory.

A PDP leader, Waheed-ur-Rehman Parra, had also sought intervention of Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti for revocation of the SRO.

“It is an appeal for consideration of SRO-202 for new appointees on humanitarian ground, the employees recruited/appointed under SRO-202 Dated:- 30.6.2015 who are requesting the Chief Minister for keen consideration regarding bringing their services at par with the employees engaged by the government prior to announcement of this SRO,” Parra had said after interacting with a delegation of SRO-202 Employees Association in Jammu.

Late in the evening, J&K Finance Minister (@JKFinMin) replied to anti-SRO 202 tweets: “Yes, parents invest in child’s education. Yes, students toil day & night to excel. Yes, governments should not be discriminatory against employees. But you can’t be an employee on your terms. Not happy? Move out. Conquer the world. Don’t let someone tell you otherwise.”