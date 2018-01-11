'Never highlight Kashmir as religious issue, Sharma the most powerful interlocutor'

Regularisation of casual labors the biggest welfare measure of present Govt
Jammu—Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that care has to be taken that Kashmir issue is not highlighted a religious issue as religious diversity is the strength of people of Jammu & Kashmir. Replying to debate on the motion of thanks to the Governor's address the Chief Minister Welcome Farooq Abdullah for the remark in which has said " Narendra Modi the incumbent Prime Minister commanding absolute majority in the parliamentary can resolve Kashmir issue.
Touching upon the issue of the rising tendency of youth to join the militant ranks Mehbooba said Burhani Wani was the creation of the previous regime but care has to be taken the youth taking violent path don't become a challenge for the governments in future. She said Kashmiri for which Kashmir is known is visible in Kashmir and missing in Jammu and alleged that opposition parties are talking different languages in Srinagar and Jammu.
Saying that the incumbent government is setting up AIIMS in Srinagar in Jammu Chief Minister said " late Sheikh Mohammad built up SKIMS in Kashmir but no such institute in Jammu". She welcomed the remarks of former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah for acknowledging the performance of the Mufti Mohammad Sayeed led PDP-Congress coalition government and credited the achievements of then Mufti government in Jammu & Kashmir to the friendly gestures of then Prime Minister Attal Bihari Vajpayee, She recalled the historical steps taken by then Prime Minister Vajpayee including his bus ride to Lahore and repeated military adventures including war in Kargil. Regretting the increasing tendency of youth for taking to violent paths she hoped a scholar who has joined militant ranks will pay heed to the calls of return made to him by his colleagues and the family. She said that as regards the issue of political engagement government can't force people to come forward for talks but Dineshwar Sharma appointed with a cabinet secretary rank the highest position in the country's bureaucracy would get encouraging responses from the people who have refused to talk to him so for. Exuding confidence that the recent meeting between the National Security Advisors (NSAs) of India and Pakistan would mark the beginning of a new phase of cordiality between the two countries the Chief Minister said that stability in Indo-Pak relations would bring a perceptible change in the security and political scenario of Jammu & Kashmir.
She claimed that regularization of 60,000 casual labours is the biggest welfare measure of her government and alleged that previous government had exploited youth in the name of employment and taken huge bribes from them for the temporary engagements. Touching upon the purposes of her political outreach initiative the Chief Minister said that she during public darbars took on board the MLAs of the opposition parties and exhorted officers to work overtime for fully implementing the decisions and programs of the government in next two years. She said Panchayat elections to be conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner would further speed up the process of development. (KNS)
