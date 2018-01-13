With Nearly 750 Cases, Domestic Violence See Surge In J&K

Srinagar—The domestic violence has seen surge in Jammu and Kashmir with nearly 750 cases reported in last two year.

According to the figures divulged by the government in the state legislature, presently in its budget session, 348 cases were registered in 2016, the year when Kashmir saw unrest following the killing of Hizb commander Burhan Muzaffar Wani.

Last year, the cases have increased to 399 with most of them (65) registered in Jammu district alone.

In Kashmir Valley, while 55 cases were registered in this summer capital of the state in 2017, 10 cases were registered in Ganderbal, Budgan (3), Pulwama (4)Kulgam (11), Shopian (4), Awantipora (4), Sopore (25), Baramulla(47), Bandipora (2), Anantnag( 17), Kupwara (13), Leh (0), Kargil(0) and five cases in Handwara.

In Jammu region, highest number (65) of cases were registered in winter capital of the state, Kathua (14), Samba (11), Poonch(6), Rajouri (41), Udhampur (41), Reasi (5), Doda(7), Ramban (6) and Kishtwar(3).

In 2016, the official data suggest that 119 cases were registered in Kashmir Valley with 42 cases registered in Srinagar, zero cases in Ganderbal, Budgan (4), Pulwama (2), Kulgam (2), Shopian (11), Awantipora (2), Sopore (15), Baramulla (11), Bandipora (2), Anantnag(11), Kupwara (12), Leh (0), Kargil(0) and four cases in Handwara.

In Jammu region during 2016, highest number (93) cases were registered in winter capital of the state, Kathua (17), Samba (4), Poonch(24), Rajouri (39), Udhampur (28), Reasi (5), Doda(7), Ramban (5) and Kishtwar(8).

According to psychiatrist, severe emotional and physical torture perpetrated on victims has deteriorated the mental health conditions of many women in the Kashmir Valley.

A psychiatrist told news agency GNS that the women in Kashmir constitute more 50% of the patients who visit mental health hospitals and most of them are suffering from Post-Traumatic Stress Disorders. (GNS)