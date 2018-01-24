NC Fears Edu ‘Saffronization’  

Srinagar—National Conference on Tuesday asked the J&K government to remain cautious against the alleged attempts made by New Delhi to ‘saffronise’ the education sector.

Senior NC leader and MLA Khanyar Ali Mohammad Sagar also stressed on the need to put heads together to devise a curriculum for the children to improve the quality of education besides imbibing the moral values, scientific temperament and tolerance in the next generation.

Sagar was speaking during the grants for education department.

"As Drabu Sahab surrendered before government of India and implemented GST here, same attempts will be made for you to saffronise education sector but we expect that you will resist," Sagar said while addressing the education minister Syed Muhammad Altaf Bukhari.

"Attempts are being made to change the syllabus in schools and changing names of universities and other institutions which are named after Muslim leaders," Sagar said.

He said BJP in New Delhi even wants to omit out chapters of Pandit Jawahar Lal Nehru from school text books.

Sagar also alleged that the Kashmir University, which was the highest seat of learning, has become a centre for rehabilitation of relatives.

"If you check the records, people at the helm of affairs have accommodated their relatives," Sagar claimed.

He also demanded improvement of infrastructure of schools in his constituency including Madr-e-Meherban school for students belonging to Gujjar Bakerwal community.

He also demanded rationalization of staff besides ensuring transparency in the system.