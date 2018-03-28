NC demands inquiry by independent agency into mass illegal transfers

Chrar-e-Sharif—National Conference Tuesday demanded a high-level inquiry by an indepen­dent agency into the slew of mass illegal transfers across various departments in gross violation of established norms and procedures and said these transfers were be­ing affected for political and other considerations. Addressing vari­ous public workers’ meetings dur­ing his two day whirlwind tour of Chrar-e-Sharif Constiuency, Se­nior National Conference Leader and Former Finance Minister Ab­dul Rahim Rather also castigated the Government for neglecting the area in developmental matters.

During his extensive tour of Chrar Constituency, the Senior NC Leader visited more than two dozen villages and addressed multiple workers’ meetings in the area. Lashing out at the Govern­ment, the Senior NC Leader said landmark developmental initia­tives taken by the previous NC-led Government had come to a stand­still since the past three years of the present dispensation being at the helm of affairs. “Because of this gross neglect of the Govern­ment’s responsibilities, the deliv­ery of public services in the area has been disrupted causing untold miseries and hardships to the peo­ple”, the Senior NC Leader said.

Referring to the recent shut­down in Chrar Town, the Senior NC Leader said this unprec­edented shutdown indicated the depth of anguish and resentment against the gross negligence of the Government towards the problems being faced by the peo­ple. “Chrar Town which tradi­tionally has not taken recourse to localized hartals and shutdowns even in the worst of times was forced to observe an unprecedent­ed shutdown on Monday and this should wake up the Government from its deep slumber. The griev­ances of the people are falling on deaf ears as their day to day lives have been adversely affected”, the Senior NC Leader added.

“Power supply in the entire area is erratic to an extent where it has become a cause of great in­convenience to the people in their day to day lives, especially stu­dents whose academic pursuits are being hampered due to lack of electricity supply. The erratic power supply has also severely affected local industries and econ­omy. In view of the importance of the Chrar-e-Sharif ,town an uninterrupted essential services power supply was established by the previous Government to the shrine of Alamdar-e-Kashmir (RA) and some other places of religious importance. Sadly, this arrangement too has been unof­ficially withdrawn by the current government exhibiting its arro­gance and insensitivity towards the sentiments of the people”, the Former Finance Minister said.

Expressing disappointment at the state of affairs in the edu­cation department in the area, the Former Finance Minister said that it was shameful that both the Boys Higher Secondary School and the Girls Higher Sec­ondary School, Chrar-e-Sharif continued to be without school principals for the last more than one year. “Same is the case with other educational institutions located in the constituency. The Zonal Education Office in Chrar is also headless in the absence of a Zonal Education Officer since months altogether”, the Senior NC Leader added.

“The only industry that has flourished in the area – as in the other areas of the State - in the last three years is the transfer industry in which hundreds of transfers have taken place on political and other consider­ations. We demand the constitu­tion of a commission of inquiry to probe hundreds of transfers that have been made illegally in contravention of established norms and procedures for po­litical and other considerations where even class 4 employees and daily wagers have not been spared and are being shifted from one district to another on political basis. This has destabi­lised the entire administrative system”, the Former Finance Minister said.

“The state of the health de­partment in the constituency is also a matter of grave concern as all three Sub-District Hospi­tals in the Constituency located at Chrar-e-Sharif, Pakherpora and Nagam are suffering due to gross neglect and misuse of the Hospital Development Fund which has been siphoned to pay wages to scores of individuals who have been appointed purely on a political basis by the pres­ent dispensation.